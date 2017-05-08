Toolz Narrates How She Tried To Hide Her Baby Bump At Banky W’s Introduction, But Failed.

2 days ago, Toolz announced she’s expecting a baby with her Captain Husband, Tunde Demuren. The OAP has revealed that she apparently, wanted to keep “hiding-the-bump”, but it failed. She explained that she really wanted to hide the bump at Banky W’s introduction ceremony, but it failed, so they just decided to announce it that …

The post Toolz Narrates How She Tried To Hide Her Baby Bump At Banky W’s Introduction, But Failed. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

