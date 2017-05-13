Top 4 in view as Arsenal beat Stoke 4-1

By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal’s push for top four keeps gathering momentum as they trounced mid-table Stoke City 4-1 in a week 36 game of the English premier league.

A brace from Olivier Giroud 42′, 80′, sandwiched strikes from Mesut Özil 55′ and Alexis Sánchez while Peter Crouch scored for the home team.

With Chelsea already crowned champions, the race for who qualifies for next season’s Champions league will go down to the wire as just three points separates Manchester City (3rd with 72 points), Liverpool (4th with 70 points) and Arsenal (5th with 69) with just two games left.

Tottenham (2nd with 77 points) is guaranteed of not finishing lower than 3rd, that is in the event they lose their last two games.

Arsenal’s next match is a home game against David Moyes’ relegated Sunderland.

