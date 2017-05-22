Top actor, Saidi Balogun postpones 50th birthday celebrations over colleague’s deaths

The veteran actor, Saidi Balogun recently clocked 50 and he planned a 4-day celebration starting from today May 22 till May 25, 2017. He has now postponed the celebrations till July 4, 2017, in honour of his three colleagues who recently died. In his words; ‘the postponement is in honour of the In his words;…

The post Top actor, Saidi Balogun postpones 50th birthday celebrations over colleague’s deaths appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

