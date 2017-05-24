Tom Cruise Confirms ‘Top Gun’ Sequel – New York Times
New York Times
Tom Cruise Confirms 'Top Gun' Sequel
New York Times
Tom Cruise, the star of the original movie, confirmed the long-rumored sequel on Wednesday during an interview on the Australian morning show “Sunrise.” Asked about the plans, Mr. Cruise, 54, said “It's true” several times, before adding that shooting …
