Top Nigerian model, Yewande Baruwa is dead (PHOTOS)

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Life Style | 0 comments

Top Nigerian model and ex-winner of the Miss Charismatic pageant, Yewande Baruwa is dead. Miss Yewande was 22 years old. The late Obafemi Awolowo University graduate of Public Administration passed away on Friday, after a brief illness. Organiser of the Miss Charismatic pageant, Ronke Tiamiyu, who confirmed the death on her instagram page, described the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

