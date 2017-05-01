Top Nigerian model, Yewande Baruwa is dead (PHOTOS)

Top Nigerian model and ex-winner of the Miss Charismatic pageant, Yewande Baruwa is dead. Miss Yewande was 22 years old. The late Obafemi Awolowo University graduate of Public Administration passed away on Friday, after a brief illness. Organiser of the Miss Charismatic pageant, Ronke Tiamiyu, who confirmed the death on her instagram page, described the […]

