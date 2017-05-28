Tornadoes Put Out MFM’s Flames In Lokoja

Onukogu Kanayochuqu Jubal

Tornadoes had come to Lokoja expecting a fight from their fiery, smart-talking foes, but two goals in the first half and a third in the second-half were all it took to silence the brave but goal-shy MFM FC in the humid atmosphere of the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, in yesterday's Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Week 21 action.

The game got off to a flying start, with the home side, surprised at the laid-back nature of their visitors, taking the game to them and taking aim at the MFM goal.

The first incursions were made by Wakili Musa Abdullahi and Ammeh Wilfred, as they weaved round the MFM defence to the chagrin of Coach Illechukwu, who kept on screaming for his lads to hold the forte for almost all of the game.

The home side’s attempts paid off in the 36th minute, Ameh found his way round a slew of defenders to tuck the ball into an angle, beyond the bemused Nasamu Emmanuel.

The visitors, bamboozled, had hardly got their acts together, when Wakili doubled the lead for the home-side, when he latched onto Lawal Shittu’s cross and refiled a shot home.

In the second-half, Fidelis Illechukwu’s lads began to string more passes together, were more daring and ventured into the hosts’ half, to the admiration of the crowd, but the home side was not done piling more misery on them.

In the 52nd minute, there was a melee in the visitors’ 18-yard box, when, in an attempt to clear the ball, a MFM defender handled the ball and Referee Donatus Zakari pointed to the spot.

Wakili walked up and converted the kick, as coolly as he could making it 3-0 for the hosts and leave the visitors’ heads hanging low.

The post Tornadoes Put Out MFM’s Flames In Lokoja appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

