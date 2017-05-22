Tornadoes to make amends ahead MFM clash

Fresh from Sunday’s lone goal loss to Kano Pillars, Niger Tornadoes have vowed to block loopholes ahead of their next clash against MFM. Coach of the side Abubakar Bala noted that a more favorable result would have been recorded against Kano Pillars had his boys created clear cut chances. He admitted that Pillar created more scoring chances hence it was no surprise that they were able to run away with a lone goal.

“Pillars were on top of their game in the first half and they were rewarded with a goal, we needed to raise ours which we did in the second half, unfortunately it did not produce the much needed result,” he said

The former FC Lokoja sweat merchant however hinted that the Minna based side have noted the shortcomings and are determined to return to winning ways when they take on MFM.

“We have been able to identify some shortfalls in our tie against Pillars, we believe we should have done better in the match but are determined to make amends before the clash against MFM,” he added even as he expressed optimism that his players will begin to find the back of the net as the game progresses.

Niger Tornadoes dropped to 8th position on the log with 30 points while Kano Pillars moved up one place to 13th position with 27 points. Pillars will next head to Nnewi where they will take on FC IfeanyiUba who pulled a huge surprise at the weekend defeating 3SC 0-3 in Ibadan.

IfeanyiUba were however not the only team that enjoyed away victory on Sunday as Lobi stars and Enyimba equally got the better part of Sunshine stars and Remo Stars respectively.

