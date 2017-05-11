Torres: Atletico Will Eventually Win The UCL

Fernando Torres believes Atletico Madrid will one day win the Champions League, after a brilliant showing on Wednesday.

Atletico lost the first leg 3-0 and tried to stage a comeback at home, winning 2-1, but crashing out 4-2 on aggregate.

And Torres is quite confident Atletico are on the right track to one day winning the European showpiece.

“We must be happy for the commitment the players showed, for their effort and their work, and for the relationship with the fans,” the 33-year-old told reporters.

“We have all won tonight [Wednesday], we have taken another step in belief. [Winning the Champions League] is possible.

“I have witnessed very different stages at Atleti, and this is the beginning of something big.”

“This is not our ceiling, we are in one of the great moments of our history,” he added.

“Now we have to take another step, on another stage.”

