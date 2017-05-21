Torres Striker gives Atletico dream Calderon farewell – Pulse Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Torres Striker gives Atletico dream Calderon farewell
Fernando Torres was the fitting match winner as Atletico Madrid waved goodbye to their Vicente Calderon stadium by beating Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Sunday. Published: 16:52 , Refreshed: 18 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP. Print; eMail.
