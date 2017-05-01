Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Inches Closer Toward US$40bn, Altcoins Continue To Soar In Value
A lot of cryptocurrencies are seeing major value appreciations right now. With a lot of focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum, one tends to overlook everything else. However, it is evident the demand for cryptocurrencies continues to surge. As of right now, the total market cap is heading toward US$40bn. That is quite a significant milestone, … Continue reading Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Inches Closer Toward US$40bn, Altcoins Continue To Soar In Value
