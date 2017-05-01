Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Inches Closer Toward US$40bn, Altcoins Continue To Soar In Value

A lot of cryptocurrencies are seeing major value appreciations right now. With a lot of focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum, one tends to overlook everything else. However, it is evident the demand for cryptocurrencies continues to surge. As of right now, the total market cap is heading toward US$40bn. That is quite a significant milestone, … Continue reading Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Inches Closer Toward US$40bn, Altcoins Continue To Soar In Value

The post Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Inches Closer Toward US$40bn, Altcoins Continue To Soar In Value appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

