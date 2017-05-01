Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Inches Closer Toward US$40bn, Altcoins Continue To Soar In Value

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

A lot of cryptocurrencies are seeing major value appreciations right now. With a lot of focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum, one tends to overlook everything else. However, it is evident the demand for cryptocurrencies continues to surge. As of right now, the total market cap is heading toward US$40bn. That is quite a significant milestone, … Continue reading Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Inches Closer Toward US$40bn, Altcoins Continue To Soar In Value

The post Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Inches Closer Toward US$40bn, Altcoins Continue To Soar In Value appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.