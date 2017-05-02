Tottenham Eyes ‘Bigger Things’ Than Arsenal -Victor Wanyama

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has claimed that the club have eyes on bigger prizes than finishing ahead of rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s side secured a 2-0 win in the North London derby at White Hart Lane on Sunday and are guaranteed to finish ahead of the Gunners in the league for the first time in 21 years.

“I’m not surprised because we worked very hard and wanted to win so bad,” Wanyama told Sky Sports News. “That’s what happens when you want to win and you are at home. We had great support and were full of confidence.

“I think (finishing above Arsenal) is good but there are bigger things to look at. That is just us getting better and having a better season than last.

“Hopefully, we will be finishing strong and achieving a nice thing as well.”

The post Tottenham Eyes ‘Bigger Things’ Than Arsenal -Victor Wanyama appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

