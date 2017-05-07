Pages Navigation Menu

Tottenham news: Players expected to leave in the summer – ex-chairman Simon Jordan – Daily Star

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Simon Jordan, the former owner of Crystal Palace, says a "significant number" of Spurs players want to leave the club. Jordan made the huge revelation on Twitter yesterday – less than 24 hours after their title challenge was shattered by West Ham.

