Tottenham’s Kane tops Premier League scoring charts

Harry Kane’s first ever four-goal haul propelled him to the top of the Premier League scoring charts with the Tottenham striker in the “driving seat” to finish top scorer when the final league games are played on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, whose goals along with a double from Korean star Son Heung-min saw this season’s runners-up hammer last year’s champions Leicester 6-1, added he hoped Hugo Lloris could also win the Golden Glove for the least goals conceded when they round off their league season at relegated Hull.

Kane tops the Golden Boot charts with 26 goals, two ahead of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku with Arsenal’s Chilean marksman Alexis Sanchez third, a further goal adrift.

“I wanted to get one or two goals at least and take it to the final game,” Kane told Sky Sports.

“I am in the driving seat but there’s still one more game. I am not resting on my laurels but I hope to get four more.

“Hopefully I can get the Golden Boot and hopefully Hugo Lloris can get the Golden Glove.

“It is disappointing to concede but hopefully we can keep a clean sheet against Hull,” added Kane, who has scored five hat-tricks for his club in just over two years.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was proud how Kane had shown he is one of the best strikers in the world in again contesting to be leading scorer despite two spells out injured.

“It is fantastic for him,” he told Sky Sports.

“It is a season again where he fights to be the top scorer in the Premier League. He is great, he is one of the best strikers in the world.

“He will try to keep going in the next game and try to finish in the best way.”

The 45-year-old Argentinian said he was not worried Kane would leave in the close season as Spurs were in a position to keep the players they wanted to keep.

“It is very clear we will keep the players we want to keep and we will maybe sell the players we want to sell,” said Pochettino.

“We are so, so calm about our key players. They are happy here, we have an exciting project.”

The post Tottenham’s Kane tops Premier League scoring charts appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

