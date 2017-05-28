Totti Not Sure He Is Ready To Quit

Totti might postpone his retirement, as he hinted at a new adventure, following his emotional farewell at Roma.

Totti came off the bench to help Roma to a 3-2 win on the final game of the season, sending them to second and automatic UCL qualification.

It was confirmed the legendary Roma player would not be signing a new contract and he was expected to take a non-player role at the club, but that might not be the case.

“I like to think of my career as a fairytale to tell – and this is the worst part,” Totti said. “Now it really is over.

“I take off my shirt for the last time. I will fold it nicely, even if I have to admit I’m not ready to say it’s over and maybe I never will be.

“Sorry if during this period I didn’t give interviews or clarified my thoughts, but it’s not easy to switch that light off. Now I am afraid. It’s not the same fear you have in front of the goal when you need to score a penalty. This time I cannot see through the holes in the net what lies beyond.

“So allow me to be a little afraid. This time I am the one who needs you and your warmth. What you’ve always shown me. With your affection, I will certainly be able to turn the page and throw myself into a new adventure.”

“It is impossible to sum up 28 years in a few sentences,” Totti said. “I’d like to do so with a song or poem, but I can’t write any.

“Over the years, I’ve tried to express myself through my feet, which have made everything simpler for me ever since I was a child. Speaking of childhood, can you guess what my favourite toy was? A football, of course! And it still is today.

“At some point in life, you grow up – that’s what I’ve been told and that’s what time has decided. Damned time.

“Back on June 17, 2001, we all wanted time to pass a little more quickly. We couldn’t wait to hear the referee blow the final whistle. I still get goosebumps now when I think back to it.

“Today, time has come to tap me on the shoulder and say: ‘We have to grow up. As of tomorrow, you’ll be an adult. Take off those shorts and boots because starting today, you are a man. You can no longer enjoy the smell of the grass, the sun on your face as you bear down on the opposition’s goal, the adrenaline consuming you, the joy of celebrating.’

“Over the past few months, I’ve asked myself why I’m being awoken from this dream. Imagine you’re a child having a good dream… and your mother wakes you up to go to school. You want to keep dreaming… you try to slip back into the dream but you never can.

“This time, it’s not a dream, but reality. And I can no longer slip back in.”

