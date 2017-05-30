Toure Offered New Manchester City Contract

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has no intention of saying goodbye to Yaya Toure just yet.

Toure has a contract that will expire this summer and is yet to be offered a new contract by the club.

However, that looks to be in the works, as Al Mubarak believes the midfielder still has a lot to offer the club.

Al Mubarak told ManCityTV: “Yaya has shown us this year again and again how he can contribute to this team.

“Yaya is one of the players that over the last six years has been instrumental to the success of this club.

“This year has been another year in which he has shown us on the pitch the type of player he is, the type of personality he is, and how he continues to be a player who can give to the is team and to our organisation.

“Pep, as you have seen obviously this year, has a lot of trust and confidence in him. So Yaya I hope will be with us and continue his journey with us.”

The post Toure Offered New Manchester City Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

