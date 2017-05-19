Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tourism: Nigeria’s untapped gold mine – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TravelDailyNews Asia-Pacific

Tourism: Nigeria's untapped gold mine
The Nation Newspaper
Despite boasting tourism destinations that could make other countries envious, Nigeria has yet to develop the industry to drive diversification, boost revenue and create jobs. But a strategic rethink on making tourism the economy's mainstay has taken
UNWTO Commission for Asia and the Pacific meets in BangladeshTravelDailyNews Asia-Pacific

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.