Toyin Abraham, Ali Baba, Others In ‘Alakada Reloaded’

By ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM

…as movie hits cinemas May 26

The much awaited star studded comedy movie, ‘Alakada Reloaded’ is set to make its cinema debut on May 26. The movie which is a comedy produced by Toyin Abraham will be shown in all cinemas across the country.

The movie is set to break records as industry Stakeholders have predicted that after ‘Wedding Party’, in terms of sale, the much awaited movie ‘Alakada Reloaded’ might be the next to make over 200 million naira.

The movie is the third production in the popular Alakada series; the first released was in 2009, while the second was released in 2013. It follows the story of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background who as a result of her inferiority complex, engages in the act of making up stories and lying about her financial and social status in order to fit in with the crowd.

This upcoming movie parades a star-studded cast both from the English and Yoruba sector, not excluding Nigerian comedians and music artiste. They include Toyin Abraham, Ali Baba, Odunlade Adekola, Kehinde Bankole, Woli Arole, Nedu OAP, Helen Paul, Lilian Esoro, Annie Idibia, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Lala Akindoju, Mr Latin, Iyabo Ojo and Gabriel Afolayan.

When asked about the movie and its difference to the previous production of Alakada, the producer Toyin Abraham stated ‘Although Alakada Reloaded like the previous productions in the series follows the story of Yetunde Animashan, however, this movie takes a different dimension from the others. Alakada Reloaded is not just extremely hilarious and entertaining; it cuts across all spheres of our lives and realities.

The post Toyin Abraham, Ali Baba, Others In ‘Alakada Reloaded’ appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

