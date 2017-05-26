Toyin Abraham, Charles Inojie, Ngozi Nwosu Star in ‘The In-Laws’

Movie lovers will soon be thrilled to an entertaining and family friendly movie titled ‘The In-Laws,’ which will hit the cinemas soon.

Produced by Bolakale Oba Sa’ad, the movie talks about an old-school lawyer’s daughter who is set to marry a retired policeman’s son and their parents’ deep suspicion and disapproval turn the lovebirds into strange bedfellows.

Directed by Charles Nwagbai, The In-Laws stars the likes of actors, Dele Odule, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Chris Attoh, Charles Inojie, Ngozi Nwosu, Toyin Aimakhu and others.

The movie producer and CEO of Film Service Media, Bolakale says the movie is full of fun and looks at the typical Nigerian family and their involvement in their children’s choice of spouse. “The In-Laws is a movie that movie lovers will love to watch as the casts gave their best to interpret the intricate roles”, says Bolakale.

A 35 year old, Tobi Balogun and son to a retired Police Sergeant; Abu Balogun is in love and ready to marry Nancy Okezie, 30 year old daughter of Donald Okezie, a retired magistrate. However, trouble starts after they secretly get engaged and introduce each other to their families.

Donald Okezie remembers Abu Balogun as an unrepentant liar who scuttled his biggest lawsuit and coupled with the fact that Tobi is a naturalist doctor which Donald easily terms as a herbalist, he decides to do everything to get his daughter away from the Balogun’s. Then the war between two fathers in-laws begin as all hell was let loose towards ensuring that the marriage does not take place.

The children finally decide to go their separate ways, and the parents rejoice they have won the battle. While the two parents individually celebrate victory, Nancy and Tobi stumble on information not meant for them, and they realise their parents have been the stumbling block to their union. They start their own plot, and eventually get married, giving their heady parents a shocker.

The post Toyin Abraham, Charles Inojie, Ngozi Nwosu Star in ‘The In-Laws’ appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

