Toyota Nigeria Remains Bullish Amidst Recession

By Daniels Ekugo Toyota Nigeria Limited under the leadership of Mr Kunle Ade-Ojo has hinted that the company has remained bullish in the auto market due to resilience and customer friendly company amidst the economic downturn in Nigeria. Ade-Ojo in an interactive session in Lagos, blamed the situation on the soaring forex and economic recession in the country. He said the instability in foreign exchange contributed to high duty on imported vehicles, which also caused increase in selling prices of vehicles.

