Police must arrest taxi protesters for blocking Durban roads – MEC – Citizen

Police must arrest taxi protesters for blocking Durban roads – MEC
A bus blocks all lanes on the N3 in Durban on Wednesday morning as part of the taxi operators protest. Picture: ANA. About 1 000 minibus taxis blocked roads in Durban and the freeways on Wednesday morning. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, …
UPDATE: POP, Metro Police in stand-off with #TaxiProtestSouthlands Sun
UPDATE: Prospecton taxi strike related to vehicle pricesSouth Coast Sun
PICS, VIDEO: Durban taxi strike leaves thousands strandedIndependent Online
East Coast Radio –North Coast Courier –South African Broadcasting Corporation –News24
all 26 news articles »

