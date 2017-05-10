Traditional stool tears Imo community apart

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—SOME stakeholders of Ihiagwa autonomous community in Owerri West local council area of Imo State, has appealed to Governor Rochas Okorocha to restore, “in the interest of peace, the regency position, pending the selection of a new traditional ruler for the community”.

Addressing newsmen after a crucial meeting of major stakeholders yesterday, at the palace of the late traditional ruler, Eze James Muruako, the former Palace Secretary, Chief Gab Eke, lamented that “the once peaceful community have been thrown into avoidable crisis as a result of the dissolution of his Regency by the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs”.

The stakeholders condemned “the desecration of the late royal father’s palace by some sponsored youths from a section of the community”.

“The sponsored youths, numbering about 15, stormed the late traditional ruler’s palace, shortly after their meeting with Governor Rochas Okorocha’s aide, desecrated the grave, destroyed properties and other items within their reach”, Chief Eke said.

