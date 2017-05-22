Pages Navigation Menu

Tragedy! 3 Dead After Inhaling Smoke From Generator Kept In The Kitchen (Photos)

Tragedy struck Saturday night in Benin City, Edo state when generator fume killed three people, two women and a man.

It was gathered that the unnamed occupants of the apartment located at Agherase Adu street died after inhaling smoke from the generator set reportedly kept in the kitchen. The police have since taken away the bodies.

