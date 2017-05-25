Pages Navigation Menu

Tragedy as Four People Crushed to Death in a Fatal Road Accident Along Umuahia-Port Harcourt Express Way (Photos)

Posted on May 25, 2017

Four lives were claimed along Umuahia-Port Harcourt express way, close to Ubakala junction during a horrible accident.
According to Abia Facts Newspaper, the fatal accident involved at least two cars. The cars were destroyed beyond recognition. It is still unknown what cause the accident, but it is believed over-speeding was a factor. See more photo below:

