Tragedy as Lagos State Polytechnic Female Student Commits Suicide by Drinking a Whole Bottle Sniper

A Female Student of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Damilola Adegoke has reportedly committed suicide after she drank a whole bottle of "sniper". As at time offilling this report, no details on why she commit the sudice, but it was gathered that on Tuesday, Dami's Mom came back home only to find her daughter lying on the floor with an insecticide. See her last post on Facebook + some of her friends reaction:

