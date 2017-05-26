Tragedy As Local Primary School Pupil Falls To His Death

Yesterday afternoon, a grade 6 pupil at Edgemead Primary School fell to his death.

This is according to MEC for Education at Western Cape, Debbie Schafer.

Occurring at around 2:30PM in the school hall during choir practice, Kyle Grace reportedly gained access to “the staircase behind the stage and climbed up into the ceiling and fell,” reports Cape Talk.

Although the paramedics were quickly called, the 12-year-old was declared dead on the scene.

Schafer said that trauma counsellors will be at the school today to provide support to staff and pupils, and the school will remain open.

She also added that “an investigation will be launched into what really transpired, looking into issues of safety and security for learners”.

Our condolences to the family and the school.

[source:iol&capetalk]

