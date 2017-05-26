Tragedy as Man Accidentally Left His 7-month-old Daughter to Die in His Car (Photo)

This is the first picture of the parents of a seven-month-old baby who died after allegedly being left in a car on the hottest day of the year.

According to The Sun UK, the child, named locally as Chloe Fogarty, was found in an “unresponsive” state after reportedly being left in a vehicle yesterday for more than five hours in the Irish village of Dundrum, Co Tipperary.

The tiny victim was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick in a critical condition but died a short time later.

Her “popular” young parents Paul and Louise, who are from the nearby village of Golden, are said to be “crippled with grief”.

Irish police the Gardai are investigating but are thought to be treating it as an tragic accident, although a spokesman would not confirm this to The Sun.

A reporter from the Irish Independent told the BBC it is possible the baby may have died from sunstroke.

While the exact nature of what happened to tragic Chloe has not yet been revealed, it is thought she was in the back of her father’s car as he drove her to a creche before work.

According to RTE, Paul is thought to have received a phone call and got distracted, unaware he had left Chloe in the car.

He then went to work in nearby Dundrum.

It is claimed that around 1.45pm the foreman remembered about Chloe and raced back to the car where he found her unresponsive.

Local Fine Gael councillor Micheal Fitzgerald told the Irish Mirror that the family were planning the next chapter of their lives.

He said: “I was talking to Paul yesterday morning. He was planning to build a new house in the parish.

“They were making plans for the future, but within a few hours, everything changed for them.”

He added: “This is an awful case of human error. It was the hottest day of the year. Even if it had have been today… there’s a lot more coldness there.”

Local councillor Martin Browne offered his sympathies to the parents of the little girl, saying it was his hope now that the local community would rally around them.

“I just hope that they’re able to get the support and privacy they’ll need now during this terrible time.

“I’m sure everyone in and around the village of Dundrum will be thinking of them.”

A family friend said: “The entire community is in shock. It is a huge tragedy. The family are very highly respected in the area. They are hard working, decent people.

“The father is very popular in the community and he would be big into GAA, sport and activities.

“He is a hard worker and just goes about his business and it’s just a terrible, terrible tragedy. He is crippled with grief.”

A report is being prepared for the coroners court and a post-mortem is expected to be carried out in the hospital today.