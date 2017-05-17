Tragedy: Hoodlums murder Cleric and family in cold blood. Read more..

Hoodlums murdered a Muslim cleric, identified as Sheik Yusuf Amzat-Salam, 35, his wife and four children in the early hours of Tuesday in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident occurred in Atiba area of Odogbolu Local Government Area. It was gathered that the couple’s eldest child, a girl, was aged 11, followed …

