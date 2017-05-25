The Tragedy of The young people : An Akwa Ibom Story 2

… Last month my friend, an editor of a newspaper send me a link to one article he wrote on the Paris loan saga and the insult he received from some youth who claimed to be loyalist of the Speaker, Akwa Ibom State house of Assembly, I tried to call some of them who were my friends in school and gave them the real narrative of the story.

I understand we are living in the era were mental slavery is on the rise, at times I cry for tomorrow. I had always believed that Bob Marley song “Redemption song” was for a time like now, were people misunderstood slavery for loyalty, sycophantic tendency to support, hypocrisy to the truth and corruption to political victory.

And it is very important that we emancipate ourselves from mental slavery, as Bob Marley rightly cried out.

Some of the slave language I pointed out to them include but not limited to the following:

am going to use some narrative.

I read a post on Facebook where someone was raising some concern on why the Government should be glorifying themselves because of a toothpick and pencil factory.

A real supporter made the following remarks : “Well, I understand your point, let look at it this way, his Excellency is trying to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in us……” the comments continues, I believe anyone who read such comments will think twice and look at the issue a second time.

A sycophantic response follow thus:

1. “well done your post resembles your stupid name”

2. “I stand with Udom till 2023, go and die”

3. ” What has your APC done since they took over from PDP apart from recession, God punish Buhari ”

After reading the above comments I was very sad, this young lady who wrote the post on toothpick and pencil factory was an Akwa Ibomite there was nothing like APC, PDP or Buhari attached to her name, but first, her name was attacked , she was asked to go and die, they even pray for God to punish Buhari, what a mess!

I had to immediately slide a message to their inbox and am happy they each deleted their comments and apologizes to the young lady.

The Language of slaves has become a normal daily protocol especially if you follow the social media demographics.

As a social media enthusiast myself , one of the things I do often is to look at trending issues and topic as its affect our daily lives. And It is so common to see this slaves terms during

engagement. Like a friend commented on a post “It’s wrong to attack someone based on gender, ethnic background or religion, why not address the issue under discussion”

“Abel, I don’t think the young people are ready to make the real impact that Nigeria needs, you look at how they behave , the way they talk, the odds is against them, do you think I will hand over my seat to someone like…. “name withheld for some reasons” , no I wont” A Professor of political science said during my interactions with him.

In the next few weeks, I will share with you the tragedy of the young people, it was supposed to be mainly an Akwa Ibom story,as we about to mark 30 years anniversary this year, but some people has send in articles on ideas that cover the whole Federation. I will try an accommodate them.

On Saturday, we will start with an article from the CEO of Decades reality, the curator of global shapers, Uyo Hub,Mr Kemfon Decade, the man who told me when I came back from service that he has never written a Cv before. He will be sharing his side of the story on the tragedy facing the young people in Akwa Ibom, especially as we approach the 30 years mark.

You can forward your own story to me, through

Princeabelekene@gmail.com.

Thank you, see you on Saturday.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

