Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams – Goal.com

Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams
Bayern Munich are ready to pull out of the race to sign Alexis Sanchez as the Arsenal attacker's wages are too high for them, Bild reports. The German giants were willing to offer a maximum of €16 million per season to the Chile star, but he already …
