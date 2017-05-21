Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Transfer news: Yaya Toure’s agent hints on his next destination – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Transfer news: Yaya Toure's agent hints on his next destination
Daily Post Nigeria
Agent of former Ivory Coast international, and Manchester City offensive midfielder, Yaya Toure has hinted on his possible next move. Dimitri Seluk has admitted that Toure would be open to a move to Italy if the 34-year-old midfielder does not agree a
Yaya Toure Is Open To Serie A Move –AgentLeadership Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.