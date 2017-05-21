Transfer news: Yaya Toure’s agent hints on his next destination – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Transfer news: Yaya Toure's agent hints on his next destination
Daily Post Nigeria
Agent of former Ivory Coast international, and Manchester City offensive midfielder, Yaya Toure has hinted on his possible next move. Dimitri Seluk has admitted that Toure would be open to a move to Italy if the 34-year-old midfielder does not agree a …
Yaya Toure Is Open To Serie A Move –Agent
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!