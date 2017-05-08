Transfer talk annoys Everton’s Lukaku

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has expressed annoyance over the ongoing speculation about his playing future.

The Belgium international, 23, announced in March that he will not sign an extension to his current contract, which has two years left to run.

He has since been linked with clubs including Manchester United and his former side Chelsea, but says the rumour mill has got out of hand.

“As long as I didn’t make a public statement about my situation please stay out of my business ok?” he wrote on Twitter late on Sunday night.

“Some media these days are annoying man.”

Lukaku joined Everton from Chelsea in a club-record £28 million ($36 million, 33 million euros) transfer in 2014.

He is the leading scorer in the Premier League this season with 24 goals and is closing in on the Golden Boot.

