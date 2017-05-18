Transparency International’s Corruption Allegation Against Military False – DHQ

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said corruption allegations released against them by Transparency International is false and should be ignored by Nigerians and the international communities.

According to the Defence Headquarters, the international NGO is seeking to block the current support it is getting in the war against terrorism by concerned countries.

Transparency International had alleged that the Nigeria Military, made up of Army, Navy and the Air Force engages in corruption through it procurement processes.

But reacting to the allegations this afternoon, the Defence spokesman, Brig Gen John Enenche described the allegations as false.

Enenche said the Nigeria military has already been commended by the United Nation (UN) on the war against corruption adding that it was the good image they setup for themselves the Transparency International was working hard to destroy.

Enenche said military acquisition outside the shore of Nigeria is done between governments.

