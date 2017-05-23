Transport, logistics can boost growth, says Peterside – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Transport, logistics can boost growth, says Peterside
The Nation Newspaper
Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Director-General Dr. Dakuku Peterside has described transport and logistics as the greatest enabler of economic growth. He spoke yesterday at the Senate Chambers of the University of Port …
Peterside assures on funding for UNIPORT's Centre for Transport Studies
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!