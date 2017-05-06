Transport Minister slated for talking politics at mass funeral – East Coast Radio
Transport Minister slated for talking politics at mass funeral
Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has been heavily criticised on social media for veering into politics at the mass funeral for 16 of the 18 school children who died in a horror crash two weeks ago. Verena Funeral 2_twitter Photo: Twitter, Department …
Maswanganyi blasts FW de Klerk at Bronkhorstspruit crash victim's funerals
