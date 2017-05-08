Travel Agent, 47, Charged With N486,000 Visa Fraud

A 47-year-old travel agent, Yahaya Emmanuel, who allegedly defrauded three men of N486,000 on the pretext of procuring Finland visas for them, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Emmanuel , whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and fraud.

He, however, entered a `not guilty’ plea.

But the Prosecutor, Sgt. Babaji Ishaku, told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime between November 2016 and February 2017 at Area 1 Estate, Alagbado, Lagos.

According to him, the accused collected N250,000 from Messers Stephen Adeyemi, N110,000 from Ogunleye Dare and N126,000 from Ameh David with a promise to procure Finland visas for them.

“The accused collected the money and failed to get the visas as promised; instead he converted the money to personal use.”

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides 14 years imprisonment for offenders, while Section 314 stipulates 15 years for obtaining credit by false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should also show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until May 15 for mention. (NAN)