Treason charge plunges Zambia into political crisis – Financial Times
|
Financial Times
|
Treason charge plunges Zambia into political crisis
Financial Times
In many African countries, a traffic violation generally results in nothing worse than a fine or demand for a bribe. In Zambia, one man faces a somewhat stiffer charge: treason. Sample the FT's top stories for a week. You select the topic, we deliver …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!