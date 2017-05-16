Pages Navigation Menu

Treasury still intact, Gigaba reassures Black Business Council – Eyewitness News

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Treasury still intact, Gigaba reassures Black Business Council
Lungisa Fuzile tendered his resignation after former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were among those fired during the recent Cabinet reshuffle. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN. National Treasury …

