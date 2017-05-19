Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Treat corruption as serious national challenge- NBA

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA), Sokoto State branch, says corruption should be treated as a serious national challenge. The association in a communiqué issued on Friday in Sokoto, after its 2017 Law Week, stressed that corruption is a clog to national development. The communiqué was read by Mr Lema Wali, Chairman of the association. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.