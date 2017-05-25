Treat petitions on merit, lawyers urge NJC

Some lawyers have called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to treat all petitions before it on merit without favouritism or political bias.

They made the call in separate interviews with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi said that the recent call by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen urging Nigerians to write petitions against corrupt judges was pertinent.

Abdullahi, however, urged the council to handle all petitions and their investigations accordingly and devoid of prejudice.

”The National Judicial Council, which is saddled with the responsibility of disciplinary actions on judges so to speak, should treat petitions against judges on merit.

”We have heard of cases whereby some judges were being petitioned before the council and nothing was done while some judges had lost their jobs as a result of the petition.

”All petitions should be treated on merit and if possible it should be done in the public,” he said.

Mr Kola Adeyemi, while condemning alleged political undertones in the handling of high profile cases and petitions, reiterated the need for the rule of law in delivering justice.

”The council should intensify efforts in sanitising the system and in training judges.

”We need serious advocacy and penalties in purging the judiciary of any corrupt practice and serving judges need to sit up at this point,” he said.

