Trial of former ministers, Fani-Kayode, Nenadi Usman begins June
Premium Times
Trial of former ministers, Fani-Kayode, Nenadi Usman begins June
A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has fixed June 6th and 9th for the commencement of the trial involving Nigeria's former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, over allegations of money laundering and criminal conspiracy. The Economic and …
