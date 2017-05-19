Tribunal annuls Wa Iria nomination, orders rematch with Jamleck – K24 TV
Tribunal annuls Wa Iria nomination, orders rematch with Jamleck
Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria Friday suffered a political setback after his nomination as Jubilee Party nominee for the top county seat was declared null and void following a successful challenge by his rival Jamleck Kamau. The Political Parties …
Wa Iria, Jamleck to face off in fresh Murang'a Governor polls within 96 hours
