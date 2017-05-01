Troops Kill Notorious Militant Leader, Gang Members In Ondo

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have killed a notorious militant leader and some of his gang members who specialize in militancy and kidnappings around Ajakpa community in the creeks of Southern Ondo State on Sunday night.

It is understood that the armed bandits who were led by their notorious gang leader, Ossy Ibori, attacked the troops.

The troops in line with its mandate to rid Niger Delta of all criminal acts of militancy and kidnappings, while repelling the attack, gunned down the leader during gun duel, along with some of his gang members.

His body was identified by some of the locals in the area.

While search for other criminals who jumped into the water with gunshot wounds is ongoing, troops also recovered one AK-47 Rifle and 4 Magazines.

It was gathered that the militants, led by late Ossy Ibori, had been terrorising parts of Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states prior to the operation, committing many atrocities, threatening the peace and security of the general areas.

Last month, the members of the gang killed an army captain and 2 Policemen at Ikorodu, while late last year, they abducted students and staff of a secondary school.

The criminals were also responsible for several attacks at Ese-Odo community around Ajakpa, Safarogbo and Balowo areas.

Sadly, in the process, one gallant soldier paid the supreme price while 3 others sustained gun shot wounds.

They have since been moved to a military hospital for proper medical attention.

