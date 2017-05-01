Troops kill notorious militant leader, Ossy Ibori

Nigeria Army said that its troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the Niger Delt area killed a notorious militant, Ossy Ibori as they repelled an attack around Ajakpa community in the creeks of Southern Ondo State on Sunday night. Ibori, with a hideout at Ajakpa, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo led the attack on the troops with his other gang members on Sunday evening, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Center said in a statement. Ibori was gunned down during the gun duel with the troops alongside some of his gang members, said the Army spokesperson.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

