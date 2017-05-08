Pages Navigation Menu

Troops rescue abducted police officer, 3 women in Niger

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Troops of 133 Special Forces Battalion of 707 Brigade, Makurdi, said they had rescued a retired police officer and 3 women allegedly abducted by bandits ad cattle rustlers in Niger. In a statement issued on Monday in Makurdi, its Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Major Olabisi Ayeni, said the police officer, ASP Bahago Ibrahim, and the three women were abducted in Mangodo village in Niger. He said Bahago was shot by the bandits while the women were abducted at different locations in the state by the hoodlums.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

