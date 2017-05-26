Army arrests 3 top Boko Haram leaders in Niger state – NAIJ.COM
|
|
Army arrests 3 top Boko Haram leaders in Niger state
The Nigerian Army said it raided a Boko Haram cell at Mokwa and its environs in Niger state. According to army spokesman on Brig Gen Sani Usman, the raid which took place on Thursday, May 25, saw to the arrest of 3 leaders of the terrorist group. The …
