Trouble brews in Alor Uno over slavery

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—ARMED soldiers and policemen have now been deployed to Alor Uno in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, following communal crises over slavery.

The Police spokesman in Enugu State, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the development, saying that policemen from Nsukka division were deployed to the area to maintain peace.

The skirmishes started penultimate Saturday when a 26-year-old barber, Ozoemena Ogbu was shot at about 7.30pm at his Agbaho Village, Ugbene, by some people suspected to be from Ejuona.

Ogbu was said to have been rushed to the Faith Foundation Hospital, Nsukka, where doctors were said to have removed the pellets after an operation just as two other persons including Ifeanyi Ugwoke and Jude Eze were brutalised by same rampaging youths.

According to police sources, Ugwoke was given several machete cuts while Jude Eze lost his motorcycle after he was beaten to stupor.

Before the latest development, Ugbene and Ejuona clans had been embroiled in crises over which of them were slaves and which were free-born.

The post Trouble brews in Alor Uno over slavery appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

