Truck operators fear loss of business with the launch of SGR
K24 TV
As the launch date for the Standard Gauge Railway inches closer, players in road transport are getting increasingly jittery about the future of their businesses. Those involved in logistics along the Nairobi-Mombasa route fear the SGR line will render …
IG Boinnet warns against destruction of SGR infrastructureCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Boinnet issues stern warning after vandalism on section of Mariakani SGRThe Star, Kenya
Section of SGR vandalized ahead of Presidential launchCitizen TV (press release)
Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog) –Daily Nation
all 7 news articles »

