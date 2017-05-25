Trump and Obama are having very different trips to Europe – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Trump and Obama are having very different trips to Europe
Washington Post
Thanks to an awkward coincidence, President Trump is in Brussels at the same time as predecessor Barack Obama is in Berlin. These two trips are certainly offering contrasting views of the United States's relationship with Europe. Obama was in the …
Obama and Merkel reprise double act in Berlin love-in
Obama tells adoring crowd in Berlin: 'We can't hide behind a wall'
