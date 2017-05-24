Trump budget cut bid will make it ‘impossible’ for UN – Spokesperson

U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to slash funding for the United Nations would make it “impossible” for it to continue its essential work, UN spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that the organisation was ready to discuss reform with Washington. “The figures presented would simply make it impossible for the UN to continue all of its…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Trump budget cut bid will make it ‘impossible’ for UN – Spokesperson appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

