Trump, King Salman of Saudi Arabia sign $110bn arms deal

U.S. President Donald Trump and King Salman of Saudi Arabia have signed a 110-billon dollar Joint Strategic Vision Statement, promising close collaboration to counter violent extremism. The deal is also to disrupt terrorism financing and advance defence cooperation. The White House said in a statement that the package of defence equipment and services supported “the…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Trump, King Salman of Saudi Arabia sign $110bn arms deal appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

